Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,618 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

THC stock opened at $140.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

