Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $49,585,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05. Primo Brands Co. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $33.65.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

