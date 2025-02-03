Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Alkermes worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,422 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $16,126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 270,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 185,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 236,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 167,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $309,208.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,498.14. The trade was a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,964.05. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,656 shares of company stock worth $7,807,326. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

