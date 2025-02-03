Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,213 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 85,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $809,293.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,820.35. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $90,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,039.90. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,396. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.5 %

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.