Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Align Technology by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $219.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.89. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $335.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.