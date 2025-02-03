Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,945 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 423.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,462,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 7,632.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,626,000 after buying an additional 668,920 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Ferguson by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 867,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 377,283 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 910.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 366,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,529,000 after acquiring an additional 329,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.10.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $181.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $167.27 and a one year high of $225.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.04 and a 200 day moving average of $197.06.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

