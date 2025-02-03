Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,549 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at $20,474,708.10. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.