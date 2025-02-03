Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 17,470 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 49,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

