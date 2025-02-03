Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,105 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after buying an additional 1,597,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after purchasing an additional 776,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,957,000 after buying an additional 460,697 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

