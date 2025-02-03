Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 205 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $211.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

