Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,199 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,199 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Rollins stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
