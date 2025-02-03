Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 37,578 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,578 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.