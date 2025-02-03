Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,546 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $5,851,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $2,009,841.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 311,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,058,722.76. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $8,080,449.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,749,884.10. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,151 shares of company stock valued at $84,973,139 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $181.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.70.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

