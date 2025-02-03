Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $3.44 Million Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 124,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,820.82, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,485.95. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $121,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,729.82. This trade represents a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,724 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.