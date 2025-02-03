Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,092 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $63.36 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

