Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

