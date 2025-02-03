Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after buying an additional 288,772 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $163.80 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

