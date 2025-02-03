Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,143 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $64.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

