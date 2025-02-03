Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $120.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

