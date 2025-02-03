Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Coursera alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coursera

Coursera Trading Down 8.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

NYSE COUR opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 63,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,397 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,690,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.