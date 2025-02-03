RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 372,784 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,110,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $415.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $385.58 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.61.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total transaction of $3,050,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,792,039.56. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,911,598. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

