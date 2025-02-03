Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) & TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Head-To-Head Review

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $2.16 billion 2.91 $311.22 million $5.63 18.65 TPG RE Finance Trust $390.25 million 1.75 -$116.63 million $0.69 12.20

Analyst Recommendations

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 0 5 0 2.67 TPG RE Finance Trust 1 0 5 0 2.67

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $127.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.43%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $8.92, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 14.84% 61.94% 6.69% TPG RE Finance Trust 19.65% -7.50% -2.19%

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

