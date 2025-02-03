Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $430.00 to $433.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $461.68 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.55 and a 200 day moving average of $462.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of -232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 289.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 77,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

