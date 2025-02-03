Scotiabank Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $140.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

