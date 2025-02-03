SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $427,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 51,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.94 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on SITE

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.