Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Drops By 7.7%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPCY opened at C$1.95 on Monday. ANGLE has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

