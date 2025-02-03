Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Drops By 7.7%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPCY opened at C$1.95 on Monday. ANGLE has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43.
ANGLE Company Profile
