Short Interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Grows By 5.9%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 4.5 %

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.86. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. TD Securities raised Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

