Short Interest in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Increases By 6.0%

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AZZ Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78. AZZ has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 3,790.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in AZZ by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

