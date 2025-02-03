Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Rises By 5.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Delek US Stock Down 2.5 %

DK stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,279,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,492,000 after buying an additional 480,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 223,110 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,500,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Delek US by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 548,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

