Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Increases By 5.6%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 965,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.52.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,930. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,988,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $779.52 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $811.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $724.40 and its 200-day moving average is $601.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,887.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

