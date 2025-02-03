Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Forecast for Xcel Brands Earnings

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Xcel Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 236.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

