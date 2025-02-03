Sirius XM Q1 EPS Forecast Reduced by Barrington Research

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report released on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Sirius XM stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a positive return on equity of 68.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -17.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 353,860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sirius XM by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sirius XM by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 844,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,223 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $3,041,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 169.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 182,197 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

