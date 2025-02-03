Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2025

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Free Report) shot up 10.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). 5,864,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,869.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,775.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,728.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Seligman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £69,040 ($84,826.15). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.