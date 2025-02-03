Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Still a Buy?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). 5,864,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,775.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,728.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,869.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Seligman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £69,040 ($84,826.15). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

