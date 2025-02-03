Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2025

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Free Report) rose 10.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). Approximately 5,864,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,775.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,728.43. The company has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,869.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £69,040 ($84,826.15). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.