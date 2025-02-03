Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Trading 10.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). 5,864,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Stock Up 10.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,869.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,775.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,728.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £69,040 ($84,826.15). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

