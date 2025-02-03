Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Trading 10.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). 5,864,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Stock Up 10.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,775.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,728.43. The firm has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,869.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Mark Seligman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($84,826.15). 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

