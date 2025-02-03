Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.33. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

