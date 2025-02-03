Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Société Générale Société anonyme
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.