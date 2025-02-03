Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,819.15. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $209,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,462,818.72. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,285 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Liberty Energy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 82.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

