StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $25.85 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $223.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

