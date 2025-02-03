StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $25.85 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $223.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.
Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental Realty Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.