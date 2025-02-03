StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.