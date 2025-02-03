Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $21.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $185,994.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,288.36. The trade was a 38.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $78,852.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,615.38. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,849 shares of company stock worth $809,421 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after buying an additional 38,446 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 47,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STOK opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

