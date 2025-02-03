Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,640 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 863.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 926.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

