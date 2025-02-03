StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

