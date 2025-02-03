Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Short Interest Update

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 10,160,000 shares. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPCR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
