Symbotic (SYM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $490.04 million for the quarter. Symbotic has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -489.17, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 3,635 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $120,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.16. The trade was a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $48,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,425.44. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,802 shares of company stock worth $3,305,187. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

