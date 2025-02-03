T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Barclays reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

