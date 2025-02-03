Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,780.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after buying an additional 436,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $185.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $192.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

