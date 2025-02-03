Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 672,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,034,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Talon Metals Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Talon Metals Company Profile
