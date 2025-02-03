Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 672,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,034,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Talon Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 400,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

