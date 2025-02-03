Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 883,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,412.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. Temenos has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Read More

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

