Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 883,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,412.0 days.
Temenos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. Temenos has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $79.75.
Temenos Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What is a support level?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.